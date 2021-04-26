Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

New B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, but 17 deaths over weekend

484 in hospital as of Monday, 158 in intensive care

B.C. recorded 881 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 847 on Sunday and 763 as of Monday, with 17 more deaths as hospitalizations continue to run high in the province.

The new cases are a decline from daily infections of about 1,000 last week, with 484 people in hospital and 158 in intensive care, in what provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry describes as a “very stressed” health care system. Scheduled surgeries are being delayed for a second time in some Lower Mainland hospitals as coronavirus illness has spiked up in recent weeks.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said hospital beds are being freed up to accommodate an influx of COVID-19 patients, but he urged people who need hospital care to get it.

Henry said the latest research is showing that all three vaccines being administered in B.C. are effective in protecting against serious illness, and urged everyone who is eligible to take the first one available. She said B.C. expects to get its first shipment of Johnson and Johnson vaccine next week, a single-shot vaccine that is also fridge stable.

Dix said April 26 that B.C. is down to about 44,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine, with more coming in this week and a major increase of Pfizer shipments expected starting the first week of May.

Of the 2,491 cases recorded over the weekend, there were 466 confirmed in the Vancouver Coastal health region, 632 in Fraser Health, 82 on Vancouver Island, 206 in Interior Health including the Okanagan and Kootenays, and 104 in the Northern Health region.

There has been one new COVID-19 outbreak at Orchard Haven long-term care facility in Keremeos, one of eight currently being monitored in long-term care, assisted living and independent living facilities in B.C. There are outbreak protocols in acute care areas at seven hospitals as of April 26.

RELATED: B.C. boosts ‘circuit breaker’ business grant program

RELATED: B.C. woman is first nurse to die from COVID-19

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms
Next story
B.C. nurse 1st in province to die from COVID-19 complications

Just Posted

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson outlines the province’s three-year budget in Victoria, April 20, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C. deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

Pandemic-year deficit $5 billion lower than forecast

The property on which a residential school (pictured) that was torn down years ago in Lower Post is to be the location of a cultural centre. (Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre photo)
Lower Post residential school building to be demolished, replaced with cultural centre

Project to be funded by federal and provincial governments, Daylu Dena Council

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

For the first seven days of his protest fast, Langley doctor Brendan Martin spent six hours every day in Langley City’s Douglas Park with protest signs. He was part of a cross-Canada campaign against fighter jet funding (Special to Black Press Media)
B.C. doctor ends two-week fast to protest proposed fighter jets purchase

Part of Canadian campaign to have the money used for other purposes

Map showing the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area in Chilliwack. (City of Chilliwack map)
Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack with plastic ties around their necks

‘This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping,’ says ministry about Bert Brink wildlife area

Peace Arch Hospital nurse Diana Law, 57, has died of complications related to COVID-19. (Contributed photo)
B.C. nurse 1st in province to die from COVID-19 complications

Diana Law, 57, worked at Peace Arch Hospital for more than two decades

BC Ferries denied a “handful” of customers travel over the weekend following the implementation of the new provincial ban on non-essential travel between regions. (Black Press Media File)
Traffic down, issues few as BC Ferries enjoys smooth weekend under new restrictions

BC Ferries denied a ‘handful’ of customers travel over the weekend with no serious pushback

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE – B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, but 17 deaths over weekend

484 in hospital as of Monday, 158 in intensive care

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. boosts ‘circuit breaker’ business aid as COVID-19 ban drags on

Hotels, motels eligible as well as restaurants, bars, fitness centres

Most Read