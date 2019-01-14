New branding features B.C. city on Molson Canadian packaging

It’s just a little line in the fine print but Chilliwack is chuffed nonetheless

The Molson Coors family has set down roots in B.C. with its spanking-new Fraser Valley brewery at Chilliwack, and that fact is now reflected on the labels.

READ MORE: Local hops for beer

It’s just one word added to the fine print, but Chilliwack officials are chuffed.

“It’s frickin’ wicked,” Mayor Ken Popove said. “With the footprint of the plant being square in the middle of our city, it only makes sense that we’d be seeing ‘Chilliwack’ on the labels.”

Product packaging coming off the presses now for Molson Canadian has “Chilliwack” emblazoned on the side of beer cans and exterior wrapping to recognize this new chapter.

“A very formal and exciting marker of our new roots in Chilliwack can be found proudly printed on new Molson Canadian exterior packaging and cans,” said James Hall, marketing manager for Molson Canadian.

READ MORE: Chilliwack chosen by Molson Coors for new brewery

The inclusion of “Chilliwack” is right alongside major Canadian brewing cities like Toronto, Montreal, Moncton, and St. John’s.

“It will become a source of community pride for some people just to see the Chilliwack name on the labels and cans,” Brian Coombes, president of Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO) pointed out.

“For Chilliwack to now have this connection to Molson Coors, an iconic Canadian company, is pretty neat, and to have a city of Chilliwack’s size mentioned alongside major cities like Toronto and Montreal, is certainly positive from CEPCO’s perspective,” Coombes said.

The new Molson Canadian packaging is actually part of a decisive shift in the visual identity of the brand.

“Inspired by the actions and ethos of founder John Molson, seven generations of family brewing, and 233 years of history, all brands stewarding the Molson family name (Canadian, Dry, Export, and Cold Shots) will visually unify under the logo,” according to Hall. “Every element of the new look, upcoming campaign, and programming pays tribute to Molson’s proudly Canadian roots, marking the beginning of a new chapter in living our legacy.”

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Armstrong man last seen in Vernon still missing
Next story
UPDATE: Dad, son killed in avalanche in southeast B.C.

Just Posted

RCMP to review actions at Wet’su’weten pipeline protest camps

Senior Mountie says he hopes protests will be peaceful following deal with hereditary chiefs

On the Wing: Christmas Bird Count #4 — Skidegate Inlet

By Margo Hearne The marine forecast read “winds northwest 15 to 25… Continue reading

Haida Gwaii mountain biking gets in gear

The frost was gone, but the iced puddles on Mac Blo Road… Continue reading

Letters: A thank-you and update from Hooterville

First and foremost, I wish to express my gratitude to the many… Continue reading

Northern Health says it’s not too late for a flu shot

Flu season may have peaked, but Northern Health says it’s not too… Continue reading

Man sentenced to death in China had prior drug convictions in Abbotsford

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, 36, found guilty of smuggling 222 kg of meth

Armstrong man last seen in Vernon still missing

With family in Prince George and Victoria, North Okanagan RCMP are appealing to public B.C. wide

New branding features B.C. city on Molson Canadian packaging

It’s just a little line in the fine print but Chilliwack is chuffed nonetheless

UPDATE: Dad, son killed in avalanche in southeast B.C.

Nine snowmobilers were part of the party in the Purcell Mountains

Log exports high on agenda for B.C. NDP and forest industry

Coastal old growth not running out, logger group says

Alberta premier fed up with federal government inaction on Trans Mountain pipeline

Rachel Notley said partisanship should have nothing to do with support for the resource sector

U.S. tells Saudis to hold ‘accountable’ killers of journalist

Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Turkey

BC MP calls on Trudeau to intervene in detained man’s case in China

Ed Fast says Abbotsford native Robert Schellenberg’s sentence is in retaliation for arrest of Meng Wanzhou

B.C. police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Rourke Desmanche was found Jan. 13 on Pembroke Street in Victoria

Most Read