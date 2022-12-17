New chair and vice-chair elected to Haida Gwaii School School Board

Roeland Denooij, Ashley Currie, Miranda Post and Dana Moraes read the oath of office during the Haida Gwaii School District (SD 50) board meeting on Nov. 8. (Photo: Haida Gwaii School District/Facebook)

The Haida Gwaii School District (SD 50) elected Dana Moraes to chairperson and Roeland Denooij to vice-chair, both by acclamation, during the inaugural meeting of the new school trustees on Nov. 8.

“I am looking forward to finalizing the strategic plan and ensuring our priorities of working together, student well being and embracing unique culture and territory are at the heart of every decision we make as a board,” Moraes stated on Nov. 18.

Moraes and Denooij have each served as trustees on the school board since 2018. Moraes was first elected as chairperson on Dec. 15, 2020.

Denooij echoed Moraes’ comments, stating that he is looking forward to working with the new board to finalize the strategic plan and continue to find ways to improve student outcomes.

School District 50 released a draft of the strategic plan in September. The board is currently looking for feedback on the plan from students, staff, parents and community members. They plan to publish a finalized copy in February or March of 2023, a press release from SD 50 stated on Sept. 16.

Ashley Currie was appointed to be the representative at the British Columbia School Trustees Association (BCSTA) and Miranda Post the representative at the British Columbia Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA) during the Nov. 8 meeting.

They are both new trustees on the school board.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter