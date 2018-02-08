(Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress)

New energy projects must be approved within two years: Ottawa

Feds rebrand National Energy Board as the new Canadian Energy Regulator

Major new energy projects will have to be assessed and either approved or denied within two years under a massive new national assessment bill being introduced in the House of Commons.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, who tabled the 341-page Impact Assessment Act, says it will provide clarity and certainty about how the process works, what companies need to do, and why and how decisions are made.

READ: John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

Major projects will continue to be evaluated by a federally appointed review panel, but that would happen in concert with bodies such as the Canadian Energy Regulator — the new name of the current National Energy Board.

Smaller projects that have fewer assessment requirements will need to be decided on within 300 days, instead of the current 450.

All projects will be assessed not just for environmental impacts, but also for impacts on health, the economy, social issues, gender and Indigenous rights.

While the last word will still largely reside with the federal cabinet, decisions will be made on whether a project is in the public interest by weighing the positives and negatives of a project against each other.

The Canadian Press

Fraser Valley wineries respond to Alberta premier's sour grapes
'Love you to life': B.C. family shares desperate fight to save teen with eating disorder

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

UPDATE – Fire extinguished on ship adrift southwest of Haida Gwaii

Canadian Coast Guard says tugboat will arrive on Sunday morning

Islanders asked for feedback on community forest

What do islanders think of the current proposal for a Haida Gwaii… Continue reading

Construction costs rise to $10 million for Skidegate Co-op

Haida Gwaii Co-op hit a new sales record in 2017

Masset Magic: Animator Josh Samuels makes smooth moves in Black Panther

By Jana McLeod We love our success stories about our tiny little… Continue reading

Video shows air rescue over ship west of Haida Gwaii

Teamwork at its best: @RCAF_ARC aircraft from Comox rescued three injured people… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Legal marijuana on track for July but getting pot int0 stores could take longer

Could take three to four months for marijuana to hit store shelves

Toronto police recover remains of six people in alleged serial killer investigation

More charges are expected against McArthur, who is currently charged with first-degree murder

Ex-Manitoba cabinet minister apologizes after staff allege he tickled them

Stan Struthers says he recently learned behaviour made former colleagues, staff feel disrespected

BCHL Today: Grisdale honoured by CJHL and Vees tame Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

Port Mann RCMP confiscated the very silent passenger

Doping controversy leads to verbal spat between Canadian, Russian in Pyeongchang

Canada’s Olympic team apologized after a ‘cafeteria incident’

