New governance over Nechako River part of MOU between regional district, First Nations

Seeking new governance regime of Nechako River for environmental restoration

RDBN signs memorandum of understanding regarding the Kenney Dam, and management of the Nechako River (File photo/Lakes District News)

RDBN signs memorandum of understanding regarding the Kenney Dam, and management of the Nechako River (File photo/Lakes District News)

Regional district officials and local First Nations have come together to restore the health of the Nechako River.

A memorandum signed by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, as well as the Saik’uz, Stellat’en and Nadleh Whut’en First Nation, calls for more natural flows in the river and new stewardship projects.

It also calls for a new governance regime to replace the old one, currently led by mining company Rio Tinto, which was established in 1987.

The Nechako River was dammed at its source in the early 1950s to provide power to the an aluminum smelter in Kitimat. The dam is now owned by Rio Tinto. As a result, the original flow of the river to Prince George was reduced by two-thirds.

The goal of the memorandum is to align the oversight of the watershed with Indigenous reconciliation.

“The Kenney Dam has fundamentally altered the Nechako River and interfered with the Nechako First Nations’ Aboriginal title and rights,” a news release by the district reads.

Lakes District News spoke to RDBN Chair of the Board, Gerry Theissen, who further explained the regions decision for the memorandum.

“As a result of the dam, the river has at least two freshets in the course of the year instead of one, which is a normal water flow. We’ll never get back to a natural flow, but if it could resemble the graph of what a natural flow would be, that’s what we would like to work towards,” Thiessen said.

“Decision making on the river needs to be more of a mindset than just aluminum production. There needs to be a management regime on the river where the proper consultations are made and it needs to be led by First Nations.”

A spokesperson for Rio Tinto gave Lakes District News said in a statement that the governance of the river should be “an inclusive process that evolves over time,” adding that reservoir management is a complex matter with a number of varying needs, from flood management to supplying power to the health of the Kemano river.

READ MORE: Rio Tinto working with Southside resident in Nechako Reservoir

“We are committed to working with the Nechako First Nations, other First Nations, government and stakeholders to review all aspects of the Nechako Reservoir management process.”

Have a story tip? Email:

Eddie Huband
Multimedia Reporter
eddie.huband@ldnews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Marginalized’: Women trail men in global vaccine efforts
Next story
Phase 2 of Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant Program application deadline nears

Just Posted

The second phase of Fish Harvesters Benefits is currently open and includes self-employed commercial and freshwater fish harvesters, Indigenous harvesters with communal commercial fishing licences designated by their communities, and sharepersons crews. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Phase 2 of Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant Program application deadline nears

Intensive care unit at a U.S. hospital. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)
COVID-19 infection, illness still critical for Northern B.C. hospitals

If chickens are out in the open or covered by weak netting, Northern Goshawks are likely to get a free and easy meal. But the endangered raptors tend to eat their prey in place, leaving them vulnerable to defensive chicken keepers. (Haida Gwaii Natural Resource District photo)
Haida Gwaii’s forest-dwelling hawk: One of the most endangered species on the planet

An angler pulls a steelhead out of the river. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. closes Skeena watershed for steelhead effective Oct. 12