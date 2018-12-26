Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue and New Hazelton RCMP search for Cynthia Martin on Christmas Day with the help of Silver King Helicopters. (Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)

New Hazelton woman missing

Search and rescue help RCMP in search for Cynthia Martin.

The air search for a missing New Hazelton woman on Christmas Day was unsuccessful in locating her.

RCMP media relations officer Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said via email on Boxing Day that the investigation is ongoing in the disappearance of Cynthia Martin.

Martin was reported as last seen about 9 p.m. on Dec. 23 in New Hazelton.

Martin is described as:

–Indigenous female

–50 years

–Brown eyes

–Black shoulder length hair

–5’3” and 135 lbs

She was last seen wearing a grey jacket and dark pants, possibly jeans.

Rcmp said there is nothing to indicate foul play at this time.

Police said they are very concerned for Martin’s health and well-being, and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martin is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). New Hazelton RCMP can be reached at 250-842-5244.

Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue (BVSAR) with the help of Smithers-based Silver King Helicopters took to the skies to help New Hazelton RCMP’s search but were unable to find any clues, according to BVSAR’s Facebook page.

“Thank you to those members who were able to leave their family events and collectively contribute over 60 hrs of their Christmas Day to aid in the search. We hope the missing subjects family can have peace, just as we wish all of you the same!” read the post by BVSAR.

 

Cynthia Martin was reported last seen Dec. 23 in New Hazelton. RCMP handout

