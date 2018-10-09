B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix. Photo: Contributed

New hospital approved for Fort St. James

Northern Health concept plan has been approved

The Stuart Lake Hospital replacement project in Fort St. James has received the official green light, according to an Oct. 9 press release from the Ministry of Health.

Government has now approved the concept plan.

Discussions regarding the replacement of the hospital have been ongoing since 2008. In September 2015, Northern Health submitted a concept plan to the Ministry of Health. Northern Health submitted a revised concept plan to government in summer 2018, which was approved in October 2018. The project will now move to business plan phase.

The business plan phase finalizes details such as scope and budget, and will take between 12 and 18 months, according to the news release. Upon approval of the business plan, the project will proceed to procurement and then construction.

“It’s a go! This new hospital has been needed for a long time, and is why Premier John Horgan and I made it a key priority in our efforts to improve health care throughout northern B.C.,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “The new hospital will bring better acute, primary and community care for people living in Fort St. James, local First Nations and the surrounding area. For a growing senior population in the region and for the economy as a whole, it is an essential public service.

“I want to acknowledge the support and commitment of the Stuart-Nechako Hospital District, the community of Fort St. James, and the Nak’azdli Whut’en ( Fort St. James), Yekooche First Nation, Tl’azt’en Nation (Tache, Binche, Middle River) and Takla Lake First Nation. Economic optimism is returning to the region after an incredibly difficult summer as a result of wildfires. I know we will continue to work together as we develop the business plan and build the hospital.”

The hospital opened in 1972 and is outdated in terms of space, functionality and technology. Currently, the hospital has 12 beds and offers emergency, acute and complex care care, as well as residential care, lab and X-ray services, and mental health and addictions counselling.

“This hospital replacement is very welcome news for the community and health-care professionals. This project will improve services for both those giving and receiving care in the Fort St. James region,” said Colleen Nyce, chair of the Northern Health board.


newsroom@caledoniacourier.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Notley says Odin photos show Jason Kenney needs to stop ‘dog-whistle’ politics
Next story
High demand: A look into how undocumented foreign workers fill B.C.’s construction jobs

Just Posted

Province increases drought rating in parts of northern B.C.

Despite recent rain, streamflow still low and expected to decrease further in coming days

School district recognizes Haida Gwaii languages, national anthem

Haida and English are now recognized by the Haida Gwaii school board… Continue reading

Parents ask trustees to delay hiring of new superintendent

Some parents are asking Haida Gwaii school trustees to delay hiring a… Continue reading

Housing a top issue for future Masset mayor and council

Lack of daycare, better recreation and tsunami planning also discussed at Oct. 4 forum

Friends and family raising funds for Tauren Collinson

Friends and family of Tauren Collinson are fundraising to help him and… Continue reading

High demand: A look into how undocumented foreign workers fill B.C.’s construction jobs

This series highlights the challenges that undocumented construction workers face.

Thompson Rivers University to ban use of marijuana on campus

But Thompson Rivers University says alcohol and tobacco use will still be permitted in designated areas.

No strike action yet for Northern B.C. forestry workers

Union heads into talks in southern Interior, with hopes they could inform northern agreement

New hospital approved for Fort St. James

Northern Health concept plan has been approved

Notley says Odin photos show Jason Kenney needs to stop ‘dog-whistle’ politics

Soldiers of Odin members crashed West Henday nomination event and the candidates didn’t know who they were when they posed for pictures with them

Fast-strengthening hurricane closes in on Florida Panhandle

Coastal residents rushed to board up their homes and sandbag their properties against the fast-moving hurricane, which was expected to blow ashore around midday Wednesday

ANALYSIS: Tax breaks costing B.C. treasury $7 billion a year

Home owners grant now goes to people with $1.65M houses

No charges for pipeline protesters who hung beneath B.C. bridge

Demonstration was intended to stop oil tankers from leaving the Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in Burnaby, in the middle of a busy summer of protests against the Kinder Morgan project.

Hiker rescued by SAR after being stranded overnight on B.C. mountain ledge

Poor weather got in the way of North Shore Rescue and Lions Bay Search and Rescue being able to reach the hiker on Crown Mountain

Most Read