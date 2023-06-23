New long-term care home coming to Abbotsford

This plot of vacant land on Jackson Street will be the home of a new five-storey long-term care facility. (Google Maps)

A new five-storey long-term care facility will be coming to Abbotsford and is expected to complete construction in 2027.

The provincial government announced on Friday (June 23) that Fraser Health, First Nations and community partners and the Fraser Valley Regional Hospital District will build the new facility, which will be located on vacant land adjacent to the Maplewood House long-term care home and the Abbotsford Hospital and Cancer Centre at 1919 Jackson St.

The facility will replace 109 beds at Cottage and Worthington Pavilion and add 91 net new beds.

The care home will be designed as “households” accommodating 12 to 13 residents in single bedrooms with bathrooms. It will include the social and recreational spaces found in a typical home, such as a living room, dining room, activity space and access to the outdoors.

There will also be community spaces and services for residents, families, visitors and staff, including art and activity rooms, a hair salon, sacred space and a 32-space adult day program for people living more independently in the community. As well, a stand-alone child daycare facility will be built with capacity for 49 children.

The capital cost of the project is almost $211 million. Funding is from the provincial government through Fraser Health, and a contribution of up to 20 per cent of the cost of the main facility, excluding land, from the Fraser Valley Regional Hospital District. The care community will be built, owned and operated by Fraser Health.

“This new long-term care facility and the additional long-term care beds will have a significant and lasting impact for many Abbotsford residents, by providing a compassionate and supportive environment for those who require specialized care and assistance in their daily lives,” stated Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens. “The City of Abbotsford is grateful to the Province for making this important investment in our community and for responding to the challenges our communities face in providing adequate care for all of our residents.”

The project is in the procurement phase, with construction expected to begin in 2025.

“By increasing capacity for long-term care in this community in a building purpose designed to meet the needs of seniors, we are delivering on our commitment to serve those requiring long-term care,” stated Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

abbotsfordBreaking NewsFraser HealthHealthcare