New northern B.C. passport office opens doors in Prince George

Residents can now get their passports within 10 business days

The new passport for northern BC has officially opened its doors in Prince George, following the brief strike held by the Public Service Alliance of Canada earlier this month.

The office is part of the Service Canada office located on 4th Avenue. The passport office will enable northern B.C. citizens to submit in-person applications and pick up their passport (or have it mailed to them) within 10 business days.

In November 2022, the federal government announced it would open the first passport office in northern B.C. in April 2023.

With other passport offices in the province located in Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria and Kelowna and a backlog in the system increasing wait times of up to five months, the northern hub will service a population of more than 300,000 people.