Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini pauses for a moment during a press conference in Vancouver on Wednesday, April 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

NHL monitoring Aquilini’s family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

Vancouver Canuck owner ‘categorically denies’ allegations made by ex-wife in family court hearing

The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali’ah that he abused their children.

The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children.

“Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce,” the NHL said in a statement.

“Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically denies the allegations. We plan to continue to monitor the situation and, if necessary, will respond as we learn more as events unfold.”

In an emailed statement from Francesco Aquilini’s public relations representative Gary Ross, the Canucks chairman and governor said he “categorically denies, and is outraged by, the accusation made by his ex-wife Tali’ah in family court today that he has ever abused his children”.

He was referring to statements by Tali’ah Aquilini’s lawyer in a Vancouver courtroom on Tuesday.

“Mr. Aquilini has met and will continue to meet any child-support obligations required by the law, but he has concerns about the veracity of the information provided in support of financial demands,” the statement said.

“It is unfortunate that allegations without merit are brought forward for a collateral purpose. He will have nothing further to say at this time as the matter is before the courts.”

