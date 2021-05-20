No additional holiday weekend sailings

BC Ferries reminds travellers health orders are in place for essential travel only

BC Ferries issued a reminder on May 17 that there will be no additional sailings over the Victoria Day weekend and that travel is limited to essential reasons only. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

BC Ferries have issued an advance reminder to the public on May 17, that there will be no extra sailings this coming long weekend for the Victoria Day holiday, which is typically a busy weekend, and that includes in and out of Prince Rupert.

“BC Ferries is reminding customers that the province’s travel restrictions order remains in effect and travel is limited to essential reasons only. No additional sailings are scheduled this long weekend.”

BC Ferries stated that it continues to deny travel to customers travelling for non-essential reasons on routes crossing regional zones as defined in the order announced on April 23, 2021 affecting the following routes: Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen – Duke Point, Tsawwassen – Southern Gulf Islands, Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay, Comox – Powell River, Port Hardy – Prince Rupert

“Customers travelling on these routes are asked if their travel is essential and denied passage if it is not essential,” BC Ferries stated.

There is a zero tolerance policy for abuse, both verbal and physical, towards its employees. Any customer who abuses an employee will be banned from travel.

“BC Ferries employees have continued to ensure the ferry system operates safely and efficiently through this pandemic,”.

Customers travelling on routes that operate within the same regional zone are reminded they should be avoiding non-essential travel at this time.

For schedules and information about travelling for essential reasons with BC Ferries during COVID-19, visit bcferries.com.

K-J Millar | Journalist