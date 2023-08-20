No change seen throughout the night to Kelowna wildfire

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Walroy Lake wildfire remains at 769 hectares

There was no change overnight in the Walroy Lake wildfire burning in the Clifton/McKinley areas of the city.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, it remains at 769 hectares.

Several structures have been lost in the fire, but it is not known exactly how many.

The Kelowna Fire Department has 17 structure protection personnel fighting the fire, with an additional 19 BC Wildfire members assisting.

The blaze is considered out of control and no cause has been determined yet.

The Walroy Lake wildfire is now part of the Grouse Complex which also includes the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna and the Clarke Creek Wildfire in Lake Country.

There are 12 helicopters assigned to the complex.

Evacuees should register with the provincial Emergency Support Services website or visit the reception centre at Propera Place (1223 Water St.). Group lodging is available at that location.

An evacuation map is available on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

Approximately, 2,057 properties are on evacuation order and another 5,053 are on alert.

