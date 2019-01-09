(Haida Gwaii Observer/File photo)

No Haida Gwaii/Prince Rupert ferry this Thursday

A rough weather forecast is forcing BC Ferries to cancel the Thursday, Jan. 10 ferry between Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii.

Forecasts for Thursday show wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and seas of over three metres are expected in Hecate Strait.

The next scheduled sailing of the Northern Expedition is expected to leave Prince Rupert at 10 p.m. Sunday, arriving in Skidegate Landing by 7 a.m. Monday.

A return sailing will leave Skidegate Landing at 10 a.m. Monday, arriving in Prince Rupert at 5 p.m.

To make up for the cancelled sailings, on Monday night the Northern Expedition will make another trip back to Haida Gwaii from Prince Rupert, starting at 10 p.m.

For the latest updates, check the “Service Notices” page on the BC Ferries website.

