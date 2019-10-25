No need to pause divorce proceedings despite foreign hearings: Supreme Court

Ruling comes in the case of a Belgian couple, who lived in Quebec when they decided to divorce

The Supreme Court of Canada says Quebec courts shouldn’t automatically pause civil proceedings when a foreign court is examining the same matter.

The ruling came Friday in the case of a Belgian couple — their identities are protected — who lived in Quebec when they decided to divorce.

The husband applied for dissolution of the marriage under Belgian law, while his wife applied in Quebec.

The husband then filed a motion in Quebec Superior Court to dismiss his wife’s application, but he was unsuccessful.

READ MORE: B.C. online divorce assistant aims to streamline paperwork

However, the Quebec Court of Appeal overturned that decision, given the legal principle of recognizing foreign judgments.

The wife then took her case to the Supreme Court, which agreed with the original decision to let the divorce proceedings continue in Quebec.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
International bat week: Focus on myth busting, conservation, celebration
Next story
In the news: Licence plate fights and a letter hailing tennis star Bianca Andreescu

Just Posted

Premier’s Award for Haida athlete

Devan Boyko adds the honour to his already impressive list of athletic accomplishments

ALC rejects Coastal GasLink work camp behind Vanderhoof airport

Coastal GasLink said they are currently reviewing ALC’s decision to determine next steps

Haida film coming home for screenings

Now Is The Time tells the story of historic 1969 Old Massett pole raising

Basketball team hoping All Native Tournament is in their future

Old Massett Raiders seeking to raise funds to cover costs of participation

Skeena-Bulkley Valley once again goes NDP

Smithers mayor Taylor Bachrach set to follow in Nathan Cullen’s footsteps

Possible to hold socially conservative views and be prime minister: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he knows his future is not guaranteed

In the news: Licence plate fights and a letter hailing tennis star Bianca Andreescu

Climate change lawsuit filed in Canada as climate strike takes place in Vancouver

Analysis: B.C. shined bright for major parties in 2019 federal election

A post-mortem following the Black Press Media series on B.C.’s role in the Oct. 21 vote

International bat week: Focus on myth busting, conservation, celebration

International Bat Week runs from Oct. 24 to 31

UPDATE: ‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

The bears’ death come only a week-and-a-half after six more bears were killed in West Kelowna

Kelowna Realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’

‘Our brokerage has suspended Mr. Houghton and he is no longer a registered Realtor with our firm.’

B.C. Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

B.C. loses court ruling on limiting experts in ICBC injury cases

A-G David Eby says it could cost $400 million a year

Police called after Catherine McKenna’s office vandalized with vulgar slur

McKenna said during a news conference she wants to have ‘better discussions’ in politics

Most Read