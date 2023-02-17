No tsunami expected after 4.8 magnitude earthquake off Vancouver Island

There are no reports of damage after the Feb. 16 quake

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded late Feb. 16 about 166 km off Port Alice at a depth of about 10 km. (Earthquakes Canada)

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded late Feb. 16 about 166 km off Port Alice at a depth of about 10 km. (Earthquakes Canada)

No tsunami is expected after an earthquake off the north coast of Vancouver Island late Thursday night.

Earthquakes Canada recorded a 4.8 magnitude quake Feb. 16 at 10:55 p.m. about 166 km off Port Alice at a depth of about 10 km.

There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, the agency noted.

No one has yet reported feeling the earthquake.

Anyone who felt it can visit earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca to report.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island slides west, tremors could signal tectonic shifting

READ ALSO: Are you prepared for the big one?

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsEarthquake

Previous story
Felting fun for Family Day in Port Clements
Next story
12 charges laid against former B.C. teacher for alleged historical sex offences

Just Posted

Vancouver’s Tamia Edgar attempts to clear her own zone during Women’s Division play at the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament Feb. 16 in Prince Rupert. (Thom Barker photo)
Day 7 (Feb. 17) schedule of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament

Masters Skidegate (black) vs Heiltsuk, Feb 15. (Thom Barker photo)
Day 5 Recap: Three semifinals set, eliminations continue at All Native tourney

A felted owl with a mushroom made by Lorrie Joron of Masset. (Photo: Facebook)
Felting fun for Family Day in Port Clements

Freda Campbell. Among many accomplishments, Campbell developed OnTrack: Tahltan Essential Skills Database, which lets Tahltan people access job opportunities in Tahltan Territory. (Submitted photo)
Tahltan woman wins Indigenous Trailblazer award