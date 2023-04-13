An earthquake occurred at 8:55 a.m. April 13 approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Port Alice. (Courtesy Earthquakes Canada)

An earthquake occurred at 8:55 a.m. April 13 approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Port Alice. (Courtesy Earthquakes Canada)

No tsunami expected after earthquake off B.C. coast, seismologist says

No reports of the quake being felt on land

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 occurred off the coast of Vancouver Island this morning, but no impact is expected on land.

The earthquake occurred at 8:55 a.m. April 13 approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Port Alice, Natural Resources Canada seismologist Brindley Smith said.

There was no damage and there is no tsunami expected, Smith said.

“We’ve been following up with tsunami warning centre and we haven’t had anything come up since then,” Smith said.

Smith also said there have not been any reports of the earthquake being felt, but encourages anyone who did feel it to fill out a ‘did you feel it’ survey, which can be found at earthquakescanada.ca.

“We always encourage people to be prepared in the case of an earthquake that could result in significant damage – of course, we’re always concerned about the big one,” Smith said.

Those interested in learning about preparing for an earthquake can visit get getprepared.gc.ca, Smith said.

READ MORE: 2 minor earthquakes detected off Vancouver Island, in Haida Gwaii over weekend

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Earthquake

Previous story
B.C. firefighter and ex-NHL player Ray Sawada dies suddenly at 38
Next story
Police hunt for Ethan Bespflug’s killer after Surrey teen fatally stabbed on bus

Just Posted

Departure board at Northwest Regional Airport, April 13, 3:43 p.m. showing cancelled flights due to volcanic ash from an eruption in Russia. (Viktor Elias photo)
BREAKING: Russian volcanic eruption disrupts flights to and from Northwest B.C.

Dawn Chetwynd a Mamma Mia! chorus member behind the scenes tries to make heads or tails of musical recitation. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Snapshots and shenanigans – behind the Prince Rupert Mamma Mia! Curtain

City of Prince Rupert staff and councillors listen to the snapshot presentation on April 11, at a public input session of the draft 2023 budget where it was announced the proposed 15.7 percent tax increase has been decreased 12.5 per cent. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
City of Prince Rupert proposed 15.7 % tax increase decreases to 12.5 %

Nuxalk Nation player Annika Parr, right, attempts to get past a Syilx opponent during the U17 girls’ final at the Junior All-Native Tournament on Friday, March 24, at Nanaimo’s John Barsby Secondary School gym en route to the championship. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Nisga’a to host 2024 Junior All Native Basketball Tournament in Terrace