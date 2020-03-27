Non-emergency ePACT alert planned for Haida Gwaii communities

The alert will be sent out on March 27

Haida Gwaii communities will be issuing a non-emergency ePACT alert on March 27, 2020. (Pxfuel)

All Haida Gwaii communities will be issuing an ePACT alert on March 27 via email, text and voicemail.

A notice on the Skidegate Band Council website said islanders should be aware the alert is not an emergency.

“We are just trying to ensure the islands’ joint message reaches all of our community members,” the notice said. “Please pass this notice on to our elders so they are not alarmed on Friday.”

ePACT is a free online network that Haida Gwaii communities use to send out alerts to registered contacts in the event of an emergency.

The island-wide, joint community venture launched in September 2017.

More to come.

