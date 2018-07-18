North Beach clam harvest closed due to biotoxin results

Marine biotoxin results in closure for all bivalve harvesting from Wiah Point to Rose Spit

All harvesting of razor clams and other bivalves is closed on North Beach due to test results showing unacceptable levels of marine biotoxin.

The closure means no harvesting of any bivalves between Wiah Point and Rose Spit, including clams, cockles, mussels, scallops, oysters, and geoduck.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) announced the bivalve closure at 3 p.m. today, Wednesday, July 18. Updates are available on the DFO website.

The current closure has no impact on crab harvesting.

Eating contaminated shellfish can cause severe illness or death, and cooking shellfish does not destroy all the biotoxin.

North Beach bivalves are sampled for the marine biotoxins causing paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP or “red tide”), domoic acid poisoning, diarrhetic shellfish poisoning, and others.

