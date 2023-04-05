North Coast professionals named finalists in media awards

Black Press Media women of the North were nominated as finalists in the 2023 British Columbia & Yukon Community Newspaper Association Ma Murray Awards on March 31. From left to right, Melissa Ash publisher of The Northern View, Binny Paul journalist at Terrace Standard and K-J Millar, editor of The Northern View. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Five North Coast Black Press journalists and media staff were announced as finalists in the annual Ma Murray journalism awards for 2023.

Journalists and staff from The Prince Rupert Northern View, Terrace Standard and Smithers Interior News have received seven provincial nominations from the B.C. and Yukon Community Newspaper Ma Murray Awards.

Four of the reporters and media staff announced on March 31 are past winners and have placed top three of their categories in previous years, with one reporter up for a first-time Ma Murray.

K-J Millar, editor of The Northern View, is nominated for Spot News Photo – Belmont Burns, taken of firefighters working during the destructive fire of the historic Prince Rupert Belmont hotel in 2022 and Feature Photo Award – Faces to the Sun, an image of four First Nations dancers on National Indigenous Peoples Day in 2022.

Publisher of Prince Rupert media outlet Melissa Ash was nominated in tandem with Millar on a joint project in the Special Sections category about National Indigenous Peoples Day. Ash has previously won the Community Service Award.

Reporter Binny Paul is a second-time finalist for the Terrace Standard, after winning first place in 2022. This year she is named as one of the top three in the province for the John Collinson Investigative Journalism Award for her piece titled Overrepresentation of Indigenous women in custody reaches historic levels in B.C.

In friendly competition with Millar is Terrace reporter Michael Bramadat-Willcock for the Spot News category – The opposite of addiction is love and connection. As well, he is a finalist for the Arts and Culture writing category – Nass Valley fashion show brings Nisga’a talent into the light.

Thom Barker, Regional Editor and Editor of Smithers Interior News was named a finalist in the Editorial Award category for his piece titled Siren be Gone. Barker is a previous winner in numerous categories.

“As always, the top three finalists in each category will receive a certificate of their achievement, with the winners receiving a stunning trophy to proudly display,” BCYNA stated on its website.

“Your BCYCNA Board is thrilled to announce our finalists for the 2023 BCYCNA Ma Murray Awards, celebrating the achievements of nearly 100 member publications,” BCYNA stated.

The winners will be announced on May 4. To see a complete list of all provincial finalists, visit the BCYNA site.

”