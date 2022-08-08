North Coast Regional District seeks feedback on pump track for proposed Sandspit skatepark

New Line Skatepark submitted a final design concept for the future Sandspit skatepark but they are now considering adding a pump track. (Image: supplied)

A pump track could be the latest addition to Sandspit’s future skatepark.

Through community consultations over the past year, the North Coast Regional District received feedback that residents were interested in a track, their website states.

A pump track is a continuous circuit of rolling hills and banked turns that can be used by a variety of wheeled equipment, including bicycles, rollerblades, scooters and skateboards.

New Line Skateparks, which was hired to develop a concept for the project, have already decided on a design for the park portion. However, they are still seeking input about what community members want to see from a pump track.

Considerations they want feedback on include what skill level riders will be, whether they want a single track or areas of overlap and whether it should be completely separate from the rest of the park or integrated within it. They also ask what other features people would like to see within the loop, such as rails, jumps, or quarter pipes.

Residents of Haida Gwaii can provide their opinions through an online survey at https://forms.gle/WcKXXS38agjCrgVZ7 .

At this point, the community only has funding for the planning stage of the skatepark, but once the plans are in place, they will look to secure funding to build the park, Evan Putterill, director for North Coast Regional District Area E, said.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter