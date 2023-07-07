North Okanagan wildfire sparks evacuation orders

Retardant being dropped on a wildfire burning in Spallumcheen Friday, July 7, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)Retardant being dropped on a wildfire burning in Spallumcheen Friday, July 7, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Trees can be seen candling on the hillside just south of North Grandview Flats Road. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)Trees can be seen candling on the hillside just south of North Grandview Flats Road. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
A new wildfire has been reported by the BC Wildfire Service on the Westside near Vernon. The fire was discovered just after 2 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023. (Jay Taylor/Facebook)
The following properties are under evacuation order and alert due to the Grandview Flats fire in Spallumcheen.
The Grandview Flats blaze burns on the hilltop Friday, July 7, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
The Grandview Flats blaze burns on the hilltop Friday, July 7, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
The Grandview Flats blaze burns on the hilltop Friday, July 7, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)The Grandview Flats blaze burns on the hilltop Friday, July 7, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
A fire burning in the Grandview Flats area Friday, July 7, 2023. (Misty Berkholtz photo)
(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Some Spallumcheen residents are being evacuated due to a wildfire in the North Okanagan.

The blaze burning in the Grandview Flats area in Spallumcheen was discovered shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, July 7.

The Township of Spallumcheen has issued evaucation orders for those on the east side of Round Lake Road and some Grandview Flats Road residents.

The following addresses are asked to leave immediately, as of 3:15 p.m.:

• 1335, 1325, 1233, 1241, 1249, 1257, 1225, 1315, 1305, 1290, 1281, 1273 and 1265 Round Lake Road, as well as 4880, 4866, 4894, 4848 and 4950 Grandview Flats Road.

The west side of Round Lake Road is on evacuation alert:

• 1262, 1270, 1278, 1290, 1310, 1320, 1340, 1238, 1246 and 1258 Round Lake Road, as well as 9728, 9716, 9722 and 9710 Highway 97A and 4990 Grandview Flats Road.

Three planes are attacking the Round Lake/Horshoe Lake fire, as well as ground crews.

Retardant is being dropped as smoke and flames can be seen and trees are candling.

If you have been evacuated you can go to the ESS centre located at the Township Municipal Hall, 4144 Spallumcheen Way.

The Township website has information about how you can prepare your farm or home for a wildfire under our Emergency Info page.

Communications will continue to be provided on the Township’s website at spallumcheentwp.bc.ca under News and Events.

The next communication will be provided at 5 p.m. or as new information becomes available.

The fire is an estimated 1.3 hectares and suspected to be caused by lightning.

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department is on scene and has requested a bush truck from BX Swan Lake Fire Department and assistance from Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
