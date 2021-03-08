Families in Lax Kw’alaams and Haida Gwaii will benefit from 70 new childcare spaces on the North Coast, the Ministry of Children and Family Development announced on March 1. Photographed is Growing Together Child Care Centre in Surrey which received a grant to create a larger centre for childcare. (Photo supplied: Jennifer Rice, North Coast MLA)

Families in Lax Kw’alaams and Haida Gwaii will benefit from 70 new childcare spaces on the North Coast, the Ministry of Children and Family Development announced on March 1. Photographed is Growing Together Child Care Centre in Surrey which received a grant to create a larger centre for childcare. (Photo supplied: Jennifer Rice, North Coast MLA)

Northcoast families to benefit from new childcare spaces

62 Childcare spaces in Lax Kw’alaams and 8 in Haida Gwaii are part of Childcare BC New Spaces Fund

Seventy new licensed childcare spaces will benefit families living in the Prince Rupert region and Haida Gwaii as part of the provincial government’s commitment to increase child care during the COVID-19 pandemic the Ministry of Children and Family Development announced, on March 1, in a press release.

The 62 new spaces in Lax Kw’alaams and eight spaces in Haida Gwaii are part of the fastest creation of child care spaces in B.C’s history and are part of the 20,000 new spaces announced in Sept. 2020 the press release read.

“Having access to high-quality child care that is close to home is a game-changer for families,” Jennifer Rice, MLA for North Coast said.

“For people in our north coast communities, not being able to get their kids into child care can be a barrier to being able to take advantage of employment and other opportunities. Creating new spaces like these ones is a vital investment in creating strong communities overall,” Rice said.

The Lax Kw’alaams daycare center set to open in Sept. 2022 will be the community’s first child care center with spaces for 12 infants and toddlers, 16 for ages three to kindergarten, 17 pre-school spaces, and 17 school-age spaces.

DANU Child Care Centre in Haida Gwaii provides childcare spaces for children up to 12-years-old.

“Until we opened, there was no full-time child care in our community of Daajing Giids,” Alicia Embree owner and operator of DANU said.

The funding for DANU supported the building of a secured, covered outdoor play area and will also be used for a dedicated nap area as well as an art studio for the children.

“These will help us to continue to increase our numbers in order to serve more families and provide high-quality experiences rich in nature and art-focused play,” Embree said.

Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care, said the new child care spaces for families in Haida Gwaii and Lax Kw’alaams will bringing the province one step closer to delivering the quality, affordable and inclusive child care that all B.C. families deserve.

“Child care for families is key to B.C.’s economic recovery, and these new spaces will make it easier for parents, especially mothers who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, to pursue their own goals by returning to work or school,” Chen said.

Since July 2017 more than 24,500 new licensed spaces have been funded in B.C, including 512 in the Northwest, the Early Learning and Child Care agreement with the Government of Canada the media statement read.

Throughout the province, the Childcare BC plan has helped parents save up to $1,600 a month per child through the Affordable Child Care Benefit and Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative. As a result of these investments, parents in the Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert region have saved more than $2.5 million with early childhood educators in the two areas receiving more than $120,000 in wage enhancements, the media statement reads.

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. officials plead for patience as 1.7 million COVID-19 calls flood in

Just Posted

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Almost two in three Canadians surveyed recently said they trust COVID-19 vaccines to be both safe and effective. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Northern Health to open 30 COVID vaccine clinics for oldest residents, Indigenous seniors

Health authority says it plans to vaccinate nearly 15,000 people in Phase Two

Families on the North Coast will benefit from 70 new childcare spaces Ministry of Children and Family Development announced on March 1. Seen here are children from Growing Together Child Care Centre in Surrey. (Photo supplied by Jennifer Rice, MLA for Northcoast)
Northcoast families to benefit from new childcare spaces

62 Childcare spaces in Lax Kw’alaams and 8 in Haida Gwaii are part of Childcare BC New Spaces Fund

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Murder charge laid in February 2020 stabbing death of Smithers man

Michael Egenolf is charged with the second-degree murder of Brodie Cumiskey

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 90+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

A health care worker prepares to test a Coastal GasLink field worker for COVID-19. (Coastal GasLink photo)
Coastal GasLink begins COVID screening of pipeline workers

Construction is once again ramping up following Northern Health approval of COVID management plan

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. Pandemic emergency measures have been in place for almost a year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. officials plead for patience as 1.7 million COVID-19 calls flood in

Vaccine registration for 90-plus seniors opened Monday

A West Kootenay man died in an avalanche on March 4 while snowmobiling near Mount Payne, which is indicted by the red flag. Illustration: Google Maps
B.C. father of 3 dead after avalanche in West Kootenay

The man was snowmobiling with a group when incident occurred March 4

Jasper after he was reunited with his owners Mary and Brent Hummel. Photo: Steve Smith
Dog who swam B.C.’s Columbia River multiple times while lost featured in children’s book

Brent and Mary Hummel and Jasper tell their dramatic story

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Vaccine hesitancy decreases in B.C. as mass immunizations set to begin: poll

Two-thirds of British Columbians, and Canadians, would get the vaccine as soon as possible

Software engineer Shaimma Yehia, 40, has been forced to re-skill during the COVID-19 pandemic after more than six years of unsuccessfully applying for jobs in B.C.’s tech industry. (Submitted photo/Shaimma Yehia)
Why skilled immigrant women continue to be shut out of B.C.’s booming tech sector

Experienced software engineer Shaimma Yehia, 40, hasn’t found a job since she migrated to Canada 6 years ago

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Ron Sivorot, business director at Kennametal’s Langford site, the Greater Victoria facility that made a component being used on NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars. (Jake Romphf, Black Press Media)
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover digging in with B.C.-made part

Kennametal’s Langford plant’s tooth blank is helping the rover’s drill collect rock cores

A woman walks through Toronto’s financial district on Monday, July 30, 2018. A new poll suggests most Canadians believe there’s still a long way to go to achieve gender equality in this country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Canadians, especially women, say gender equality not achieved in Canada: Poll

Poll results themselves underscore the challenge, with more men believing equality had been achieved

Most Read