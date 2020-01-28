BC Bus North passes through Smithers in September 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)

Northern B.C. bus service to continue, but some fares jump

Updated fare schedule to be posted on BC Bus North’s website on Friday

People living in remote areas of northern B.C. can count on an inter-city bus service for at least another year.

The Ministry of Transportation said Tuesday that the provincial and federal governments will share the cost of the service through March 2021.

The province and Ottawa will each provide about $1 million in funding to support BC Bus North, but some fares will climb as the service aligns fares with the distance travelled by passengers.

The updated fare schedule is expected to be published Friday on the service’s website.

The northern service launched in 2018 after privately operated bus routes were discontinued.

The government says the service has carried almost 9,000 riders on four routes spanning the width of the province, from Valemount to Prince Rupert.

Melanie Joly, the federal minister of economic development and official languages, said dependable bus service is a lifeline in northern B.C.

“From seniors heading to medical appointments to young people who work in neighbouring towns, we know just how important this service is for so many,” she said in a statement.

BC Bus North will continue to be closely monitored to better understand inter-city travel in the region. The province says a survey of riders will be conducted in the spring.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Despite reports of decline, birds flocking to national parks in Canadian Rockies
Next story
B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink stresses pipeline ‘on a schedule’ as B.C. appoints liaison for Wet’suwet’en

670-kilometre pipeline is schedule to be completed by end of 2023

Anticipated adverse weather leads to ferry rescheduling, Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii

Sailing for the Northern Expedition, Skidegate has been revised by BC Ferries

It’s a sign for Haida Gwaii

Haida Gwaii signs will be bi-lingual to respect language

Skidegate man arrested following Queen Charlotte RCMP investigation

Man faces possible drugs and weapons charges

Cannabis and vaping 101

RCMP invite community to engage in cannabis and vaping dialogue workshops

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Watch out for scams, clickbait in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death: Better Business Bureau

Kobe Bryant and his daughter were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles

‘Very disrespectful’: Headstones at Okanagan cemetery damaged by excavation crew

Headstones at Enderby’s Cliffside Cemetery mistakenly driven over by excavation crew

Northern B.C. bus service to continue, but some fares jump

Updated fare schedule to be posted on BC Bus North’s website on Friday

Despite reports of decline, birds flocking to national parks in Canadian Rockies

Recent studies suggest overall bird population has slid by three billion since 1970

Former UN committee member defends stance on B.C.’s Coastal GasLink pipeline

First Nations LNG Alliance accused UN committee, human rights watchdog of not doing their research

Flu outbreak in Prince Rupert, patients told to go elsewhere

An influenza outbreak have been declared by the medical officer at Northern Health.

Surrey ‘private instructor’ charged with two counts of sexual interference

Nader Abdulaziz, 78, has been charged

Opioid crisis to blame for shorter life expectancy in B.C. men, says Stats Can

Opioid crisis held responsible for declining life expectancy

Most Read