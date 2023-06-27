Northern B.C. home invasion now a homicide, police say

Prince George RCMP say man has since died of his injuries, no update to the woman found

Prince George RCMP say a home invasion has now become a homicide investigation.

Mounties were first called to a home in the 300-block of Nicholson Street South on June 19 around 8 p.m. for a report of a home invasion where officers found a man inside “suffering from life-threatening injuries” and a woman with “severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.” Both were taken to hospital.

But in an update Tuesday (June 27) police say the man has died of his injuries. Mounties told Black Press Media there is no update to the woman’s injuries.

RCMP is asking the public to come forward with any information about the identities of the people who entered the home, including surveillance or dash-cam footage from the area between 7:30 and 8 p.m. that shows persons or vehicles coming and going.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-561-3300.

RCMP say this is the sixth murder in Prince George in 2023.

