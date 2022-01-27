Crash that killed a man on the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge closed the bridge for several hours. (Facebook)

Crash that killed a man on the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge closed the bridge for several hours. (Facebook)

VIDEO: Northern B.C. man dead after bridge crash between pickup, transport truck near Chilliwack

Investigators are seeking witnesses to crash that killed pickup driver in his 30s from northern B.C.

The head-on collision that closed the Agassiz-Rosedale bridge on Wednesday (Jan. 26) resulted in one fatality, RCMP confirmed.

Chilliwack RCMP and emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash on the bridge between a pickup and a semi transport truck just after 3:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival it was determined that a northbound pickup truck with a lone occupant entered the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a southbound transport truck.

“The driver of the pickup, a man in his 30s from northern B.C., died in the collision. The driver of the transport truck was uninjured,” according to the media release.

(Video by Shane MacKichan)

Highway 9 was closed for several hours. A minor fuel spill had to be cleaned up prior to the highway being re-opened near midnight.

“BC Highway Patrol Chilliwack has assumed conduct of this investigation with assistance from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, the BC Coroners’ Service and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement officers.”

Investigators are seeking witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Chilliwack at 604-702-4039 and reference file 2022-3209.

RELATED: Head-on crash closed bridge and highway

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassizfatal collisionRCMP

Previous story
Mounties say autopsies have begun to identify 4 found dead near U.S. border
Next story
Conservation group Wildsight looks for solutions to save Radium bighorn sheep

Just Posted

WorkSafeBC said in a statement they have issued previous orders regarding the control of harmful airborne dust and accumulations. (Rio Tinto photo)
WorkSafeBC slaps Rio Tinto with $680K fine for high-risk violation caused by airborne contaminants

Mayor Lee Brain accepts an $800,000 cheque from Stefan Woloszyn, CityWest CEO, outside CityWest’s office in Prince Rupert.
City of Prince Rupert receives $800,000 payment from CityWest

Troy Donovan Edinger-Moody is currently wanted for a break and enter and failing to comply with a release order. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Wanted: Troy Edinger-Moody

Demonstrators for freedom of vaccine choice display signs and placards along McBride Str. on Jan. 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert citizens join freedom of vaccine choice rally