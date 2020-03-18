BC Ferries’ Northern Expedition docks in Skidegate. (Haida Gwaii Observer/File photo)

Northern BC Ferries passengers must clear vehicles during sailing

Company clarifies exception over COVID-19 concerns applicable to southern vessels only

BC Ferries passengers are still barred from self-isolating in their vehicles during sailings on northern routes, the company has clarified.

In a press release March 16, which this newspaper reported, BC Ferries stated the restriction on all enclosed car decks was being lifted with Transport Canada’s approval to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. However todayspokesperson Deborah Marshall said the temporary exception to the policy will not apply to the Northern Adventure and Northern Expedition on routes between Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert and Port Hardy.

“Our passenger counts this time of year are so low, while the ships are so large, that it allows passengers to practice self-distancing from each other,” she said.

READ MORE: B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Those with respiratory ailments and other pre-existing health conditions can speak with the chief steward who will evaluate passengers on a case-by-case basis to find suitable sailing arrangements.

On March 17 BC Ferries also announced hot meals would no longer be served on vessels in an effort to keep the crowds to a minimum, but again this will not apply to northern routes.

READ MORE: 45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

“It’s because the northern voyages are so long. People need to eat. But we are encouraging people to use electronic forms of payment, whether that’s credit card or debit card, to help with social distancing and cross contamination [on bank notes].”

Currently there are no service interruptions expected for the northern routes. In the event passenger service is shut down, Marshal said freight and cargo service will continue to Haida Gwaii and other remote communities.

“We know how isolated they are, and how much they rely on us for groceries and everything else,” she said.

It has always been BC Ferries’ policy for passengers to clear the enclosed vehicle deck on northern ships. In the south, where those decks are not as tightly sealed, this policy was introduced about two years ago.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Long line of trucks at B.C. crossing after Canada’s borders close to ‘non-essential’ travel
Next story
Students at several colleges, universities asked to vacate dorms over COVID-19

Just Posted

Northern BC Ferries passengers must clear vehicles during sailing

Company clarifies exception over COVID-19 concerns applicable to southern vessels only

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

Pacific Northwest Music Festival cancelled for 2020 season

Refunds will be issued to participants and sponsors

‘We’re living in pretty challenging times’: Bachrach gives thoughts on COVID-19

The Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP asked communities to work together to prepare

COVID-19: Northern Health limiting visitors at facilities until further notice

As of Monday, the health authority is also postponing non-urgent surgeries

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

6,800 seasonal workers allowed in country to fill empty B.C. agricultural jobs

Workers previously weren’t allowed into country due to travel ban from COVID-19

COVID-19: It could take 3 years for stock market to recover, says B.C. economist

But true financial impact will depend on how long pandemic lasts

COVID-19: B.C. Supreme Court suspends operations, provincial court to hear urgent matters

Four provincial court locations have closed entirely due to the pandemic

‘Lots of unknowns’: B.C. restaurant workers stressed as COVID-19 causes layoffs

Bars and restaurants throughout the Okanagan are closing as recommended by B.C. government

Healthy harmony: Two fans pay tribute to B.C.’s top doctor, in song

Dr. Bonnie Henry has inspired a song and music video celebrating her handling of the COVID-19 crisis

Students at several colleges, universities asked to vacate dorms over COVID-19

Students said they understood why they were advised to move out, but were nonetheless stressed out

PHOTOS: Residents rescue dolphins stranded near Powell River

Dolphins were being hunted by orcas, ended up in a fishing trap

Surrey councillors under fire for behavior concerning pandemic travel guidelines

The Now-Leader has reached out to Mayor Doug McCallum on both matters, but has not yet received a response

Most Read