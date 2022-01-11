Icy road conditions led to the crash. (Photo: Facebook)

Icy road conditions led to the crash. (Photo: Facebook)

Northern Health bus hit by semi truck between Prince Rupert and Terrace

No injuries reported to passengers or driver in the Jan. 10 incident

Icy road conditions along Highway 16 contributed to a semi-truck colliding with the Northern Health Connections bus on route to Terrace from Prince Rupert on Jan. 10.

The collision occurred at Agate Creek, 58 km outside of Prince Rupert, Const. Brody Hemrich said, adding the medical bus driver had pulled over to install chains to the wheels for safety when the semi slid on the ice, creating a minor impact to the bus.

There were no reported injuries on the bus carrying 12 passengers and one driver, Eryn Collins, communications manager for Northern Health, said.

Another Northern Health Connections bus was dispatched to pick up the passengers and continue to Terrace. However, it was turned back to Prince Rupert due to the ongoing inclement highway conditions and closures.

Highway 16 was closed during parts of the day between the two cities due to hazardous, icy, road conditions.

The NH Connections provides transportation for clients travelling to non-emergent health services outside their home communities.

The Connections bus which departed at 8 a.m. on Jan 10 would not have proceeded to travel down the highway if the closure had been in effect at the time, Collins said.

Affected passengers who returned to Prince Rupert were provided overnight hotel accommodations and food vouchers.

A third attempt, on the morning of Jan. 11, departed Prince Rupert to complete the regular route to Prince George, Collins said.

A travel advisory is still in effect for Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace due to freezing rain with DriveBC not recommending travel along this stretch until it is safe to do so again.

READ MORE: Highway 16 winter upkeep is becoming a salty issue

READ MORE: Hwy 16 closed between Prince Rupert and Terrace due to freezing rain

 
Norman Galimski | Journalist 
Send Norman email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. urban mayors say they’ve hit their limit on homelessness, disorder
Next story
Neighbours call B.C. shipbreaking operation a ‘disaster waiting to happen’

Just Posted

Peter Haugan, All Native Tournament organizer, said the choice to postpone the event was because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns and to give teams and communities time to be ready for the event. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
All Native Basketball Tournament postponed in Prince Rupert – again

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the alert for the North Coast and Haida Gwaii on Jan. 9. Gust upwards of 110 km/h are forecast. (Photo: Melissa Boutilier/The Northern View)
Wind alert in effect for North Coast and Haida Gwaii

Weapons were seized from an 11th Ave East residence on Jan. 8, after a gunshot was reported on Jan. 7. A Prince Rupert man has been arrested. (Photo: supplied RCMP)
Loaded and prohibited firearms and weapons seized in Prince Rupert

More people are working now in northwestern B.C. than a year ago, indicate figures released Jan. 7 by Statistics Canada. (The Canadian Press)
Labour force grows in northwest B.C.