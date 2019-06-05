Northwest fire bans to be lifted Friday

All campfires, Category 2 and 3 fires will be allowed

BC Wildfire Service will lift its ban on open burning throughout the Northwest Fire Centre effective noon this Friday (June 7). Campfires as well as all Category 2 and 3 fires, which include grass burning, fireworks and large fires with fuel breaks, will again be permitted.

Burning prohibitions went into effect May 24 following record-breaking temperatures and droughts throughout the region.

In a press release Wednesday BC Wildfire Service says although the fire danger ratings have dropped due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, the public is still strongly encouraged to use caution with any outdoor burning or campfire use.

“It is the responsibility of the individual lighting a fire to ensure that burning is done in a safe and responsible manner, in accordance with open burning regulations,” reads the release. “Before lighting any fire, people should check with local government authorities to see if any local burning restrictions are in place.”

READ MORE: Crews set up special camp as Northwest fire risk soars

Anyone planning to burn a pile larger than two metres high by three metres wide, or conduct a grass burn larger than 0.2 hectares (Category 3 fires), must obtain a burn registration number ahead of time by calling 1 888 797-1717. A poster explaining the different categories of open burning is available here.

The Northwest Fire Centre extends from the communities of Prince Rupert to Burns Lake, and north through Dease Lake to the Yukon border. A map showing the exact boundaries can be found here.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.



quinn@terracestandard.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter