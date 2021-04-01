Provincial Sales Tax will be expanded to sweetened carbonated drinks at a rate of seven per cent. (Black Press Media file photo)

Provincial Sales Tax will be expanded to sweetened carbonated drinks at a rate of seven per cent. (Black Press Media file photo)

Not April Fools: Taxes on sugary drinks, alcohol and streaming services go up today

Tax measures part of delayed 2020 budget decision by B.C. NDP government

Starting April 1, a number of tax changes are going into effect in B.C. – and no, this isn’t an April Fools prank.

Earlier this year, the B.C. NDP government unveiled a pair of tax measures as part of its 2020 budget which were delayed due to the pandemic.

Under the changes, a provincial sales tax will be applied to:

• Carbonated drinks that contain sugar, natural sweeteners or artificial sweeteners – including those sold through vending machines or fountain pop machines.

• Any e-commerce businesses, streaming platforms, as well as telecommunications located outside of B.C. which make more than $10,000 in revenue.

• All vapour products, including those sold through online or mail-order services

Meanwhile, the federal tax on alcohol sales is also going up, as part of the Liberal government’s 2017 decision to raise the excise tax based on the rate of inflation. This year, the taxes are increasing about one per cent.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Rarely seen orca known as ‘Chainsaw’ spotted off Victoria’s coast
Next story
Five newborn cats stolen from Abbotsford have been returned

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)
Kelowna International Airport to host rapid testing for LNG workers heading to Kitimat

The program launches on March 30

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

Claremont’s Troy Patterson started an online petition last month calling for construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline to stop. The petition now has over 23,000 signatures. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. teen’s petition to stop Coastal GasLink pipeline garners over 23,000 signatures

Greater Victoria student worried about potential impact on Great Bear Rainforest, marine life

Williams Lake Stampede Association has announced the cancellation of this year’s Stampede due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
2021 Williams Lake Stampede cancelled for second year in a row

“We’d hoped the health restrictions would have lightened up, but they haven’t,” said WLSA president

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Quesnel Search and Rescue say missing boy found

Search efforts to find Luke, age 12, were concentrated in the Hixon area

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

Provincial Sales Tax will be expanded to sweetened carbonated drinks at a rate of seven per cent. (Black Press Media file photo)
Not April Fools: Taxes on sugary drinks, alcohol and streaming services go up today

Tax measures part of delayed 2020 budget decision by B.C. NDP government

London Drugs is one of the pharmacy chains participating in the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout for people 55 to 65 years old in the Lower Mainland. (Black Press Media files)
London Drugs denies claims ‘insiders’ got AztraZeneca first; says it had no advance warning

London Drugs had three pharmacies involved in the rollout out of the total 150 that received vaccines

Whale watchers spotted a rarely seen orca known as ‘Chainsaw’ in the Haro Strait March 29. (Photo by April Ryan, Maya’s Legacy Whale Watching/PWWA)
VIDEO: Rarely seen orca known as ‘Chainsaw’ spotted off Victoria’s coast

Chainsaw is known for his jagged dorsal fin

(Black Press file photo)
FINLAYSON: Where does the money come from? The B.C. government’s top revenue sources

Governments around the world have taken on mountains of debt during the pandemic to support the economy

Ottawa Senators centre Colin White is pressed between Vancouver Canucks centre J.T. Miller and goaltender Thatcher Demko during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Monday, March 15, 2021. The Canucks game on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 against the Calgary Flames was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canucks-Flames NHL game postponed with 2 Vancouver players in COVID-19 protocol

Forward Adam Gaudette was pulled from Tuesday practice following positive test result

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vancouver Giants played against the Kelowna Rockets on Sunday, shortly before several members of the Kelowna team tested positive. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
WHL announces 14-day suspension of Kelowna team activities after more positive COVID tests

In total, 11 games have been postponed

Natalie West is ecstatic that her cat Mittens has back all five of her kittens, which were stolen from their home early Tuesday morning (March 30). The family has also temporarily adopted an additional five. (Photo: Jacques West)
Five newborn cats stolen from Abbotsford have been returned

Cat Mittens also becomes a mom to another 5 abandoned kittens

Most Read