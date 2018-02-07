Notley uncorks B.C. support for wine ban

In a series of Tweets, the Alberta Premier claims BCers support wine ban

Communities in South Okanagan, the Island and even Northern B.C. are among some of the places Alberta Premier Rachel Notley claims she’s received letters from in support of her government’s decision to ban B.C. wine.

In a series of Tweets Wednesday afternoon, a day after Notley announced the boycott of B.C. wine, she took to Twitter to release portions of emails she claims came from residents who live in wine regions in B.C. and throughout the province from Vancouver to as far north as Fort St. John.

The “From the Inbox” Tweets were all short and positive of the Alberta government’s move to retaliate against B.C. after Premier John Horgan announced last week he was considering banning increased shipments of diluted bitumen off the West Coast.

RELATED: Proposed pipeline regulations shouldn't start a 'trade war:' B.C. premier

The Tweets only include first names and the community Notley claims they came from.

Some Tweets like Sylvia’s from Penticton thank the Alberta Premier for standing up for the national interest while others like the one from Rainer in Comox apologized for Horgan’s NDP government, and others focused on national pride like Ray’s from Langley who says he’s for “a strong Canada.”

Prior to Notley’s letter Tweetfest, Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson, who represents several wine regions in the South Okanagan and Similkameen, fired out a Tweet of her own.

The Alberta ban on B.C. wine came after the NDP government’s decision to halt progress on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Notley is not only calling for a boycott but is putting an immediate halt to the import of B.C. wine to Alberta through the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Control Board.

In a press conference Wednesday B.C. Premier John Horgan said he will not retaliate against Alberta’s ban, and added his government would not back down from its fight to nix the $7.4-billion pipeline project.

RELATED: John Horgan won't retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

