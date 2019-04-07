In this March 28, 2010, file photo, Bret “Hit Man” Hart celebrates his victory over Mr. McMahon at WrestleMania XXVI in Glendale, Ariz. Hart was one of the biggest wrestling stars of all time. But it came with a price. He traveled a non-stop schedule filled with drugs, women and missing out on the biggest days in children’s lives. He’s one of many former WWE stars featured in the new documentary “350 Days.” (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

NY police arrest fan who attacked wrestler at WWE event

The induction event resumed after the fan was taken into custody

Bret “The Hitman” Hart is OK after the famous wrestler was tackled by a spectator while he was giving a speech during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at Barclays Center.

The man was promptly subdued by several people who came to Hart’s defence on Saturday night.

READ MORE: Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press a 26-year-old man was in custody and facing criminal charges. The official was not authorized to discuss to the case and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Several shocked onlookers posted footage of the incident online.

The induction event resumed after the fan was taken into custody.

Jim Mustian, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Scheer promises to release new documents related to SNC-Lavalin affair
Next story
Marine Ecologists at work to protect kelp forests in the Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve

Just Posted

Marine Ecologists at work to protect kelp forests in the Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve

Sea urchins are being culled by ecologists to preserve the B.C coastal region off Haida Gwaii

UPDATED: Bella Coola Harbour Board president clarifies DFO funding announcement

The press release is simply reiterating confirmed funding from several years ago, not adding more.

250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off Hwy 16

Fisheries asks for public’s help with investigation

Annita McPhee joins race for NDP nomination

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP hopeful is a three-term president of the Tahltan Central Government

NDIT announces new housing programs for Northern B.C.

The programs will help local governments create new, market-based housing units

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Lake Country man charged in the 2016 killing of his wife

Second degree murder charge laid in the 2016 death of Arlene Westervelt

B.C. VIEWS: Hippie pseudoscience leaks into our NDP government

Energy minister clings to urban myths about gas drilling

Scheer promises to release new documents related to SNC-Lavalin affair

His announcement is set for 2 p.m. eastern time

WATCH: ‘best of the best’ young B.C. gymnasts compete

First time for provincial Junior Olympic championships

France takes torch passed by Canada, will focus on gender equality at G7 summit

Trudeau created a gender-equality advisory council

Binnington boosts Blues to 3-2 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver misses playoffs for fourth season in a row

ONE YEAR LATER: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash

The crash struck a chord with hockey-loving Canadians and moved people around the world

Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of B.C.-made wildlife camera

The man was rescued after he stomped “SOS” into the snow in front of a remote camera from Nupoint Systems

Most Read