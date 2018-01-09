Mother Jennifer Brooks at a protest during the long consideration of charges in the police-shooting death of her son, Hudson, two-and-a-half years ago. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

The officer charged in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Hudson Brooks outside South SurreyRCMP detachment in 2015 had her first court day on the matter this afternoon.

Const. Elizabeth Cucheran did not personally appear in Surrey Provincial Court, but was represented by lawyerAndrea Kastanis, who appeared for defence counsel David Butcher.

Kastanis told the court that Cucheran had elected for trial by judge and jury.

She later confirmed to Peace Arch News that eight days had been set aside in November and December for thepreliminary hearing. According to online court records, those proceedings are to take place Nov. 5-8 and Dec. 18-21.

Brooks’ mother Jennifer – who was relieved to learn last month that the Crown charged the officer with one countof aggravated assault and one count of assault with a deadly weapon – did not attend the court proceedings. Shetold PAN last month that she didn’t plan to, and that she also wouldn’t share Cucheran’s name on social media,even thought it is already public.

“They have a family, too,” she said following the charge announcement. “I’m not on a witch hunt. I don’t think thiswoman walked out and said, ‘I’m going to shoot and kill a boy today.’ It’s such a tragedy. There’s a no-winsituation here, for our family and hers.”

One man who did attend court Tuesday told PAN that he came because he “heard stuff that night” – a reference tothe date Hudson Brooks was fatally shot.

Following Brooks’ death on July 18, 2015, the Independent Investigations Office recommended in October 2016that charges be considered against a then-unidentified officer.

Previous story
Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Just Posted

Protest stops logging near Tlaa Gaa Aawtlaas

After a blockade organized by Old Massett Village Council, local loggers agreed… Continue reading

Queen Charlotte police seeking man wanted for assault

Queen Charlotte RCMP are asking for help finding a man wanted for… Continue reading

Study found logging near Tlaa Gaa Aawtlaas would not increase flood risk

A study done last year found that logging two controversial cutblocks near… Continue reading

On the Wing: 2017 Christmas Bird Counts — Greater Massett

By Margo Hearne First there were the five unexpected Brant geese that… Continue reading

Glass sponge reefs recommended as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Some B.C. landmarks are being added to the list of potential UNESCO… Continue reading

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story

Viral video from Vancouver Island therapeutic riding association has more than 500,000 views in just a few days

Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

First known Canadian cases of canine influenza found in two Ontario dogs

The dogs were brought to Canada from South Korea through the United States

Oprah in 2020? Friends send mixed messages on her future

Gayle King: ‘She loves this country … but I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time’

Flu cases spike across Canada, signaling peak of epidemic: experts

The dominant influenza A strain is H3N2, which tends to infect seniors in greater numbers

Most Read