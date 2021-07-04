A helicopter pilot prepares to drop water on a wildfire burning in Lytton, B.C., on Friday, July 2, 2021. The B.C. Wildfire Service says the wildfire burning near Lytton, B.C., has grown since Friday night as another blaze forced more than 100 homes to be evacuated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Officials say two bodies discovered in Lytton, B.C., after wildfire

Officials say that some people still remain unaccounted for

The BC Coroners Service says two people were found dead in the village of Lytton, B.C., days after it was largely destroyed by a wildfire.

The agency says early information suggests the two deceased match descriptions provided by a family member.

The fire broke out on Wednesday, but the coroners service has said it wasn’t safe to enter the village and search for victims until today.

It says there are no further reports of deaths linked to the fire that destroyed the village in British Columbia’s Interior.

But officials have said that some people remain unaccounted for, in large part due to the hasty evacuation of the village on Wednesday night.

Lytton was already in the news this week for shattering all-time high Canadian heat records three days in a row before the fire broke out.

READ MORE: Forensic team, coroners outside Lytton ahead of probe into deadly wildfire

The Canadian Press

B.C. Wildfires 2021

