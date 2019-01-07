The last day of 2018 saw sunny skies and low gas prices in Penticton. Kristi Patton/Western News

Okanagan city reporting lowest gas prices in B.C.

Penticton is once again showing the lowest gas prices in the province

An Okanagan city is once again showing the lowest gas prices in the province, according to the website gasbuddy.com.

Eight of the Top 10 lowest gas prices in B.C. on the website, as of Monday morning, are from gas stations in Penticton — some as low as 98.9 cents per litre (Super Save on Green Mountain Road).

The only other city recorded in the Top 10 is Prince George, where gas is at 99.9 cents a litre.

Within the Okanagan-Shuswap region, Kelowna is reporting gas at $1.159 cents per litre to $1.179 cents per litre, Vernon is at $1.179 cents to 120.9 cents per litre and Salmon Arm has one gas station at 109.9 cents (Esso on the Trans Canada Highway) up to $1.249 cents per litre. The average in the South Okanagan is 104.9 cents per litre.

The highest gas prices in a metro area in the province belong to Port Alberni and White Rock — both at $1.33 cents per litre.

“Canadian drivers should expect a bumpy ride at the pumps in 2019 with markets fluctuating wildly given the uncertainty over the economy as a whole and energy markets being driven by a news headline sensitive stock market,” said Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst with GasBuddy.

GasBuddy.com shares crowdsourced, real-time fuel prices at more than 150,000 gas station convenience stores in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

