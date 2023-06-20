Elkhart and the rest of the Okanagan Connector is expected give centimetres of a rain/snow mixture on Tuesday, June 20. (DriveBC)

UPDATE: Special Weather Statement for Okanagan highways comes to an end

The weather statement was in effect for four days

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.

Environment Canada’s Special Weather Statement has ended.

Original

More snow is on the way for the Okanagan Connector.

Environment Canada’s Special Weather Statement that was announced on Saturday is continuing into Tuesday, with the Okanagan Connector expecting the snow precipitation out of the three highways.

Throughout Tuesday (June 20), the Connector is expecting 5 centimetres of a rain/snow mixture that will create slippery conditions on the highway.

Travellers on the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 are to expect rain, snow, and slippery conditions as well. They are to drive with caution in slippery areas.

Weather conditions can change quickly in mountains.

