The RCMP arrested an Oliver resident on Wednesday, July 19 for shooting and killing a 29-year old man. (Black Press File Photo)

Okanagan resident charged with 2nd degree murder after man found dead in vineyard

The 29-year old was found shot and killed on Wednesday, July 19

An Oliver resident has been arrested for second-degree murder.

On Wednesday, July 19, Oliver RCMP were called to a Vineyard on Ryegrass Road where a man was shot and killed. The man was 29 years old.

The suspect, Oliver resident Pedro Murillo, fled the scene but later that day, RCMP found him at his home.

Murillo has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.

The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation, which is in the preliminary stages. There is no risk to the public.

If anyone was in the area of Ryegrass Road on the afternoon of July 19 and saw anything of note, has video footage, or any additional information, please contact at RCMP at 1-877-987-8477.

