Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A Friday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.

For the third night in a row, lightning-caused wildfires took a turn for the worse prompting a new state of local emergency, further evacuation orders, alerts and highway concerns.

An ominous scene overlooking the Mount Eneas fire between Peachland and Summerland Wednesday night. Photo: Instagram/Caillum Smith

The 1000-hectare Mount Eneas wildfire and the about six-hectare Munro Lake wildfire are both burning south of Peachland.

The Mount Eneas wildfire took off Tuesday evening after a large lightning storm swept through the Okanagan and Similkameen.

By Wednesday afternoon the fire had jumped the highway promoting intermittent closures of Highway 97 and evacuation orders.

Thursday evening the encroaching fire forced the District of Peachland to issue a state of local emergency.

According to BC Wildfire, the Mount Eneas wildfire is still sitting at about 1,000 hectares in size.

More than 1,500 residents are on evacuation order or alert.

DriveBC reports Highway 97 is currently open Friday morning. It says this cautious opening is due to “dynamic fire behaviour.”

Wildfire continues to burn in Okanagan Mountain Park – Instagram: c_kirzinger

Across the lake, the Okanagan Mountain Park fire is holding at about 400 hectares in size.

The red glow south of Kelowna is bringing up resident’s worst fears as the fire burns in the same location as the destructive 2003 wildfire.

An evacuation alert has been issued for homes on Lakeshore Road, as BC Wildfire Service crews focus on suppressing wildfire activities in the area.

Instagram: waterax_pumps

A wildfire above Glenrosa, an area still reeling from a destructive 2009 wildfire, picked up steam last night prompting a new evacuation alert for the area.

The evacuation alert was issued Thursday evening for 198 properties in the upper Glenrosa area of West Kelowna, due to the eight-hectare Law Creek wildfire.

Photo by BC Wildfire Service

Further south, the Mount Conkle wildfire near Summerland is sitting at 90 hectares.

The Penticton Indian Band issued a State of Local Emergency on Wednesday due to this fire threatening nearby homes.

Homes on Garnet Valley Road from Wildhorse Road north are under an evacuation order, while homes on Garnet Valley Road from Jones Flat Road to Wildhorse Road are on an evacuation alert.

Photo by BC Wildfire Service

Further south in the Lower Similkameen, the Placer Mountain fire has tripled in size over the last 24 hours. It sits at about 150 hectares.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting that the fire is located in high elevation, west of Cathedral Lake and east of Eastgate.

The fire is classified as out of control but not currently threatening any structures.

Crews were busy battling the wildfire near Hartnell Road in the BX Wednesday, after it was sparked by lightning Tuesday. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

In hills above Vernon, the Upper Brookside Creek wildfire in the BX is holding at 1.2 hectares.

The blaze is not an interface fire and the cause is still under investigation.

