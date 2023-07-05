Screenshot from video on US Coast Guard Pacific Northwest Twitter video posted on July 1. (@USCGPacificNW)

Screenshot from video on US Coast Guard Pacific Northwest Twitter video posted on July 1. (@USCGPacificNW)

One dead after yacht sinks off the coast of Vancouver Island

A Port Angeles, Wash., crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest responded to the incident

  • Jul. 5, 2023 3:50 p.m.
  • News

Natasha Baldin/News Staff

One person is confirmed dead after a 40-foot yacht sank Friday in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, approximately three kilometres south of Victoria.

BC Coroners Service confirmed Wednesday in a statement to Black Press Media it is investigating one death resulting from the sinking.

“I can confirm that the BC Coroners Service was notified and is investigating one death resulting from this incident,” wrote Ryan Panton, a spokesperson for BC Coroners Service. “As we’re very early in the process of determining all the facts, I have no additional information to share at this time.”

A Port Angeles, Wash., crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest responded to the incident at approximately 7 p.m. Friday night and rescued two teenage females and one adult woman in the Salish Sea from a dinghy associated with the yacht.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria first alerted the U.S. Coast Guard to the incident and both crews participated in the rescue.

The women were showing signs of hypothermia and were brought to the Victoria General Hospital.

The U.S. Coast Guard said weather on scene saw winds reaching 23 miles-per-hour and five-foot seas.

Cause of death and factors relating the yacht sinking are still unknown.

READ MORE: ‘Glorified shed’ in Saanich renting for full one-bedroom rate irks applicants

Fisheries and Oceans CanadaGreater Victoria

Previous story
Railway puts temporary embargo on Vancouver, on day five of B.C. port strike
Next story
Merritt city councillor killed in hit-and-run near Valemount

Just Posted

Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers picket at a port entrance in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The strike at more than 30 British Columbia ports entered its fifth day on Wednesday after 7,400 port workers walked off the job on the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Port strike will have ‘dire’ effect on supply chain: BC Chamber of Commerce

Last year one of the beneficiaries of the Northern Savings Credit Union Inspire Fund was Ecotrust Canada, which received $10,000 to support its efforts to grow fresh produce for people in need and promote community gardening. (Photo: Supplied)
Credit union amps up new community grant program

Alex Cuba, shown here with twin brother Adonis Puentes on bongos, headlined the Saturday night show during the 40th Midsummer Music Festival in Smithers June 30 to July 2. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Generations celebrate Midsummer Festival’s 40th anniversary

Wait times at Terrace’s Mills Memorial Hospital’s ER department could get even longer this summer. (File photo)
Northern Health warns of increased ER wait times at Terrace’s Mills Memorial Hospital