One dead and two in hospital after Okanagan crash

The crash happened in the early hours of Sunday morning

RCMP in Keremeos are investigating a single vehicle collision which claimed the life of a local young man.

Just before 2:30 a.m. this morning, Sunday Sept. 30, officers from the Keremeos RCMP were called to the 2400-block of Upper Bench Road, just outside of Keremeos by the B.C. Ambulance service. BCAS reported they were responding to a single vehicle rollover at that location.

Upon attendance, officers located the 17 year-old driver and a 15 year-old female passenger, had been ejected from the vehicle. The driver, a young man from Olalla, suffered fatal injuries and was later pronounced deceased in hospital. The 15 year-old female suffered serious injuries.

A 14-year-old female and a 17-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries.

A Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist has been called to assist in determining the collision, which remains under investigation. The roadway is closed to all traffic, detours are in place.

It is early in the investigation, however the driver and seriously injured passenger were believed not to have been wearing their seatbelts at the time of the incident.

Most Read