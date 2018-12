The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has been called in.

First responders at the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of Seylyn Crescent in North Vancouver on Dec. 25, 2018. (Shane MacKichan)

More information is expected on Wednesday after a shooting in North Vancouver on Christmas Day.

Two people were reportedly shot in an underground parkade of an apartment building at around 8:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Seylyn Crescent.

One was taken to hospital, while the other did not survive.

North Vancouver RCMP confirmed the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case. IHIT has yet to provide any details.