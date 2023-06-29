One man dead after police shooting at B.C. hospital

A man died at the Fraser Canyon Hospital in Hope on Wednesday (June 28) after a police shooting. (Kemone Moodley/Hope Standard)

A man died at the Fraser Canyon Hospital in Hope on Wednesday (June 28) after a police shooting.

According to B.C’s Independent Investigations Office (IIO), an interaction occurred between a man and the police in the hospital’s emergency department, resulting in an officer discharging their firearm.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

IIO is investigating the incident and initial steps will look to confirm the details of what happened.

RCMP attended a collision at the Zopkios offramp on Highway 5 at roughly 11:44 a.m. on Wednesday and several people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An IIO news release says an altercation allegedly occurred between two of the injured people and police responded.

Fraser Canyon Hospital’s Emergency Department temporarily closed while an investigation took place. The department reopened on Thursday.

“While we are relieved our patients, staff and medical staff are physically safe and unharmed, we recognize the significant psychological and spiritual impact this deeply distressing incident has had on everyone who was present.,” a Fraser Health news release reads. “We have supports in place including social workers and our Critical Incident Stress Management team to help them through this difficult time.”

Fraser Health praised medical staff for “professionalism and commitment to caring for their patients in the midst of an unprecedented situation”.

Chilliwack General Hospital staff travelled to Hope to relieve impacted staff and BC Emergency Health Services provided additional resources while the emergency department was closed.

