Rodney Stafford, father of slain eight-year-old Woodstock girl Victoria Stafford, reads his victim impact statement to the media following Michael Rafferty’s sentencing hearing in London Ontario, Tuesday, May 15, 2012. Rodney Stafford says his daughter Victoria’s killer Michael Rafferty has been transferred from a maximum-security prison to a medium-security penitentiary. (Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press)

One of Tori Stafford’s killers transferred to medium-security prison

Michael Rafferty was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 in the kidnapping, sexual assault and first-degree murder of Tori Stafford

Rodney Stafford says his daughter Victoria’s killer Michael Rafferty has been transferred from a maximum-security prison to a medium-security penitentiary.

Stafford says he learned today that the transfer happened in March.

Rafferty was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 in the kidnapping, sexual assault and first-degree murder of Tori Stafford.

Stafford wrote on Facebook that over the past three months Correctional Service of Canada and the federal government have been hiding that both people responsible for taking his daughter’s life have been “working their way to luxury.”

Stafford learned earlier this year that Terri-Lynne McClintic, who was also sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of the first-degree murder Tori, had been transferred to an Indigenous healing lodge.

McClintic back in prison after time in healing lodge, Tori Stafford's father says

He urged the Liberal government to reverse her transfer and months later, he said she was moved out of the Saskatchewan healing lodge and into a medium security institution for women.

The Canadian Press

