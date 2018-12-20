‘Stuck in Youbou! Swordfern Boutique is closed until further notice’ alerts one local business to potential customers, alongside this image. (Swordfern Boutique/Facebook)

One person dead after tree falls on them in B.C. storm

Roads closed, trees down, no estimated time for power to be restored

A storm wreaking havoc on cities across southern B.C. has turned deadly.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person from Duncan in Vancouver Island’s Cowichan Valley died after a tree fell on them in the wind storm.

Roughly 300,000 BC Hydro customers were without power.

It is too early for BC Hydro to estimate when people will get their power back, as much of the damage has yet to be assessed, though it likely includes transmission damage, pole damage and trees down on wires.

One person dead after tree falls on them in B.C. storm

