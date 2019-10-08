One ticket please! Masset RCMP’s ticketing campaign a success

Constable Mike Hull handing out tickets to two lucky recipients, Olivia and Ellie Finnie. (photo courtesy of Cst. Michael Hull)

This summer, Masset RCMP Detachment members were busy writing tickets throughout the community but, contrary to the norm, these particular tickets were actually sought after.

“Masset Detachment’s positive ticketing campaign ran from mid-June to mid-September and was focused on rewarding local youth who were “caught” making healthy and positive lifestyle choices,” Cst. Michael Hull said. “These acts included wearing bike helmets, volunteering in the community, assisting elders, or partaking in physical activity.”

The Masset RCMP handed out approximately 150 tickets during the campaign, redeemable for a variety of prizes such as ice cream, cookies, french fries, jumbo freezies, slushies, and frisbees which were donated by community sponsors.

Masset RCMP Detachment members with positive ticketing campaign draw prizes. Left to right: Cst. Brendan Nickle, Cst. Josh Smith, Cst. Mike Hull, Cpl. Chris Kienzle (photo courtesy of Cst. Michael Hull)

Each ticket recipient was entered into a final draw for some fantastic prizes: two Norco youth bicycles donated by the Old Massett Village Council; gift cards from the Council of the Haida Nation; and T-shirts, a bicycle helmet, and a gift certificate from Masset Bikes.

The initiative was a tremendous success and also provided local police with a unique opportunity to interact with some fantastic youth in the community.

“We hope to continue this campaign next summer and would like to thank the local business that stepped up to support the cause,” Cst. Hull said. “Should you or your business be interested in participating in the initiative next year, please feel free to contact the Masset RCMP Detachment in the spring of 2020!”

