Ontario Provincial Police (Black Press Media file)

Ontario police say they ‘rescued’ multiple victims of alleged human trafficking

Investigators say multiple alleged victims have been safely relocated

Police north of Toronto say they rescued several alleged victims of human trafficking earlier this week.

Barrie, Ont., police say their officers alongside members of the Ontario Provincial Police and the Canada Border Services Agency searched multiple locations in and around the city on Tuesday.

They say the alleged human trafficking was related to labour but did not give further details.

Investigators say multiple alleged victims have been safely relocated.

Police did not release any information about possible charges, saying more information will be released in the coming days.

The Canadian Press

