Police officers carry evidence after raiding a house in Kingston, Ontario, on Thursday Jan. 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Ontario youth faces new terrorism charges

The youth was earlier charged with knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity

A youth is facing new charges in connection with a terrorism investigation in Kingston, Ont.

The charges were read in provincial court Friday as the youth appeared at a bail hearing.

The suspect, who cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was earlier charged with knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity, and counselling another person to “deliver, place, discharge or detonate an explosive or other lethal device” in a public place.

He now also faces charges of “making, or having in his possession or under his care of control an explosive substance” designed to endanger life “or cause serious damage to property.”

READ MORE: RCMP charge Ontario youth with trying to get someone to plant a bomb

The youth is also accused of “doing anything with intent” to cause harm or death using an explosive subtance.

While the reasons for the charges were outlined in court, none of the evidence, submissions and reasons presented during the hearing can be revealed under the terms of a strict publication ban.

The youth was mostly expressionless throughout the day while the proceedings transpired.

For much of the morning he sat with his head bowed, but looked up and even smiled occasionally as he listened with the aid of simultaneous translation.

The youth, clad in a purple jacket, was charged after a Canadian police investigation sparked by a tip from the FBI.

The bail proceedings were initially scheduled to last two days but were extended Friday for a third day, with the hearing expected to wrap up Monday.

Defense lawyer Simon Borys said a decision on whether the youth will be granted bail would likely not be rendered until a later date.

The youth last appeared in court March 12.

READ MORE: Explosive Disposal Unit have cleared scene where ‘live grenade’ discovered

Police have said no specific target had been established before the suspect was arrested in late January.

A 20-year-old man was also taken into custody at that time, but was released within hours.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two-legged B.C. dog gets prosthetic leg
Next story
Migrant girl died at U.S. border from a bacterial infection

Just Posted

Province kicks in $1.75M for Telegraph Creek housing

Money will be split between projects in Telegraph Creek, Dease Lake

Lax Kw’alaams, Metlakatla oppose commercial herring fishery

First Nations band said their demonstration against DFO will only grow until a new plan is hatched

Additional ferry sailings to Prince Rupert scheduled to start April 8

Alliford Bay sailings will increase once extra staff are retained

Nomination date set to replace retiring NDP MP Nathan Cullen

One candidate confirmed so far and others interested

Bachrach announces candidacy

Smithers mayor will seek to replace Cullen as Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP

Two-legged B.C. dog gets prosthetic leg

GoFundMe campaign raised more than $4,400 for Iranian-born Roo

Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Abbotsford driver suffers broken collarbone in incident on Friday morning

B.C. teacher not issued certificate lodges human rights complaint after sexual assault charge stayed

To date the TRB has not decided if it will issue him a teaching certificate

B.C. needs to update laws to protect pets from dying in snare traps: Animal activists

The Fur-Bearers advocate for new rules on setting traps near public areas

UPDATED: Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Police say child was found pinned beneath off-road vehicle

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

ICBC claims to move out of courtroom as of April 1

The reforms take effect on Monday, in addition a new injury cap on pain and suffering payouts

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

Most Read