Operator charged in death of ‘Baby Mac’ at unlicensed Vancouver daycare

Macallan Saini died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver

Mac Saini was just 16 months old when he died in an unlicensed B.C. daycare. (Submitted)

The operator of an unlicensed Vancouver daycare where a 16-month-old boy died in 2017 has been charged with fraud and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Macallan Saini, or “Baby Mac,” as he was known, died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver. Vancouver police said the boy was found dead in a playpen.

Susy Yasmine Saad, 41, is charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 and two counts of failure to provide necessaries of life.

Saad has been released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in September.

More to come.

