Mac Saini was just 16 months old when he died in an unlicensed B.C. daycare. (Submitted)

Operator charged in death of ‘Baby Mac’ at unlicensed Vancouver daycare

Macallan Saini died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver

The operator of an unlicensed Vancouver daycare where a 16-month-old boy died in 2017 has been charged with fraud and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Macallan Saini, or “Baby Mac,” as he was known, died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver. Vancouver police said the boy was found dead in a playpen.

Susy Yasmine Saad, 41, is charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 and two counts of failure to provide necessaries of life.

Saad has been released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in September.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Criminal Justicetoddler death

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cooler weather could help fight 1,400 hectare fire in Okanagan

Just Posted

Meet some of the Haida GwaiIdol contestants of 2020

Ailish Bouwman and S’ya among the GwaiIdol contestants set to show their talent on Aug. 20

‘When it gets pulled there’s nothing left’: Haida Gwaii losing Xplornet

Discontinuation of satellite service leaving dozens of residents across Haida Gwaii with no options

Haida Gwaii couple purchases Queen Charlotte fish plant

Tom and Michelle Argue reopened the plant at the end of the causeway Aug. 14 as T&M Seafood Ltd.

Paul Bentley Memorial Fishing Tournament raises $1,800 for summer camp

Gil Pollard won first prize of $3,000 for his 33.06-pound spring salmon

Voluntary shipping protection zone trial for Haida Gwaii to start in fall

Vessels weighing 500 tonnes or more asked to observe minimum distance of 50 miles from west coast

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

Cooler weather could help fight 1,400 hectare fire in Okanagan

More than 300 people remain on an evacuation order in Penticton

Operator charged in death of ‘Baby Mac’ at unlicensed Vancouver daycare

Macallan Saini died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver

Federal government to join assessment of Teck coal mine expansion in B.C.

Contamination was a main concern of eight interveners who asked Ottawa to assist B.C. in reviewing the expansion

CRA resumes online services with new security features after cyberattacks

All individuals affected by the cybersecurity breaches will receive a letter from the CRA

Motte tallies 2 as Canucks rally for 4-3 NHL playoff win over Blues

Vancouver takes 3-2 series lead over St. Louis

UPDATE: B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

‘Real jobs, real recovery’ needed after COVID-19, resource industries say

Report seeks changes to Indian Act for Indigenous participation

Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms

Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. said pilot believed to be killed in the crash

Most Read