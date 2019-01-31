Edmund Lim signs up to become an organ donor with the Kidney Foundation of Canada at the Body & Soul Wellness Fair at the Vernon Recreation Complex. (Matthew Abrey/Black Press)

Organ donation saves record 502 lives last year in B.C.

B.C. has set a new record with 122 deceased donors and 100 living donors.

Organ donations saved a record 502 lives in B.C. last year.

The Provincial Health Services Authority and BC Transplant said in a news release Thursday the transplants came from 122 deceased donors.

Broken down by organ, 28 hearts, 50 lungs and 77 livers were transplanted. There were also a record 338 kidney transplants, with 100 of those coming from living donors.

“It takes an incredible team effort to make organ donation happen,” said Dr. Sean Keenan, BC Transplant’s medical director of Organ Donation Services.

“Once a family selflessly consents to organ donation on behalf of their loved one, upwards of a hundred people are initially involved for each organ donor and transplant recipient.”

Katie Welsh, Canada’s first pediatric heart-transplant recipient in 1987, was one of the 28 people to receive a new heart last year when she underwent her second heart transplant at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver.

“I am so grateful for the generosity of not one, but two families who have had the strength to say yes to organ donation in the midst of tragedy,” she said. “I am a mom, wife, daughter, sister and friend because of them.”

More than 1.35 million people in B.C. are registered to be an organ donor. As of Jan. 1, 669 people across the province are waiting for a transplant.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hunt continues for missing Merritt cowboy, as mercury drops

Just Posted

BC Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes

CEO Mark Collins to speak with Prince Rupert’s business community

TransCanada to sell up to 75% stake in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Company reducing its interest in the 670-kilometre, 48-inch diameter natural gas pipeline project

Coastal GasLink pauses work over trap line dispute

Unist’ot’en dispute claims traps were set after injunction gives pipeline workers access.

RCMP on man-hunt for two armed suspects in northwest B.C.

Terrace RCMP and Forensic Identification Unit is investigating after truck was stolen at gunpoint

Copper shines with Haida language support

Inside the Haida Gwaii Museum, the T’aaGuu SGaana (Supernatural Copper) shines as… Continue reading

Analysis: A smooth transition for B.C. NDP in Nanaimo byelection

Blow to B.C. Greens, John Horgan’s hold on power remains slim

Organ donation saves record 502 lives last year in B.C.

B.C. has set a new record with 122 deceased donors and 100 living donors.

Spending on B.C.’s public schools up 11%, study says

Per-student costs were $11,656 in the 2016-17 school year, think tank says

Crown wants truck driver sentenced to 10 years in Broncos crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu of Calgary has pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving

Hunt continues for missing Merritt cowboy, as mercury drops

Relatives have identified the man as Ben Tyner, a career cowboy working for Nicola Ranch

Police continue search for suspect after transit officer shot in Surrey

Police warn public to stay away from area of Scott Road SkyTrain Station

Statistics Canada reports GDP contracted 0.1 per cent in November

Overall contraction in the economy came despite gains in 13 of the 20 industrial sectors tracked

Canadian Indigenous groups want sea health study, marine traffic halt

They say the proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and a new shipping terminal near Vancouver would increase pressure on sea life

Bankrupt energy companies can’t abandon old wells, Supreme Court rules

An estimated 1,800 wells representing more than $100 million in liabilities have been abandoned since the case came to court

Most Read