Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole speaks during a news conference responding to the federal government’s COVID-19 response on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole speaks during a news conference responding to the federal government’s COVID-19 response on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

O’Toole says he opposes Quebec’s plan to ‘tax and target’ the unvaccinated

Quebecers who don’t have a medical exemption told to expect a ‘significant’ financial penalty

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says while he respects provincial jurisdiction, he opposes Quebec’s plan “to tax and target” those who are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

The Tory leader made his position known on Premier François Legault’s proposal during a Facebook Liveevent late Thursday. Some of his MPs had already taken to social media to condemn the proposal as discriminatory, unethical and punishing to low-income earners.

Earlier in the week Legault announced that unvaccinated adult Quebecers who don’t have a medical exemption can expect to start paying a “significant” financial penalty.

The premier said legislation to introduce the measure is coming in February. He argued it’s needed because around half of the patients in intensive care are unvaccinated, even though only about 10 per cent of adult Quebecers are not immunized against COVID-19.

Other provinces report similar trends as officials warn health-system capacity is fragile in the face of the lightning-fast spread of the more transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19.

O’Toole,who encourages vaccinations but opposes vaccine mandates, calledQuebec’sproposal unfair, predicting that it won’t persuade those who are hesitant to get a shot to finally roll up their sleeves.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that he needed more details about Quebec’s plan before he could say whether he supports it.The federal New Democrats also haven’t taken a stance on the plan.

Trudeau said the province has signalled it will follow the Canada Health Act, which governs the country’s universally funded health-care system that provinces deliver.

O’Toole, on the other hand, said Quebec’s proposal doesn’t align with Canada’s approach to health care and that it’s easy to “turn a frustrated 85 per cent of the population against 10 or 15 other per cent of the population.”

“Vaccinated people get frustrated with what they perceive as a small group of people holding back the country,” O’Toole said.

He blamed Trudeau’s failure to provide better access to rapid antigen tests and personal protective equipment for compelling provinces to reimpose restrictive public health measures, despite Canada’s highly vaccinated population.

— The Canadian Press

RELATED: Federal modelling shows COVID-19 hospitalizations to surge

RELATED: Alberta premier says he won’t follow Quebec plan to levy fee on COVID-19 unvaccinated

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. targets radio jammers, GPS trackers as drug-trafficking tools
Next story
Unvaccinated B.C. man forced to quarantine after 10-minute chat with U.S. border agents

Just Posted

WorkSafeBC said in a statement they have issued previous orders regarding the control of harmful airborne dust and accumulations. (Rio Tinto photo)
WorkSafe BC slaps Rio Tinto with $680K fine for high-risk violation caused by airborne contaminants

Telkwa mayor Brad Layton, second from left, calls for a vote to roll back a five per cent water and sewer rate increase voted for at the March 26 council meeting. (Thom Barker photo)
Telkwa mayor steps down; village cites health issues

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice said it is great to see First Nations communities leading the way to a green energy future. (Photo Robert F. Bukaty/ The Canadian Press)
Haida Gwaii communities receive $800,00 for green projects

Highway 16 was closed near Houston for most of the day due to a collision between a logging truck and a car that claimed the life of the car driver. (File photo/Houston Today)
UPDATE: Two-vehicle crash east of Houston claims life of one driver