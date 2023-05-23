The federal government is announcing a revamp of its trusted-traveller program to help clear clogged airports as the summer travel season kicks off. People line up before entering the security at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ottawa announces new trusted-traveller program to speed up airport lines

Program will open dedicated security screening lines at 6 of the country’s biggest airports by June 21

The federal government is rolling out a revamp of its trusted-traveller program to help clear clogged airports as the summer travel season kicks off.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says a new verified-traveller program will open dedicated security screening lines at six of the country’s biggest airports by June 21.

Eligible passengers include NEXUS members, military personnel and aviation workers, who will be able to pass through security more quickly — and keep their shoes and belt on throughout.

The announcement comes after months of travel chaos last summer, when a surge in post-pandemic travel demand gummed up terminals and overwhelmed airlines.

In March, the Liberal budget laid out $1.8 billion over five years for the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority to improve passenger screening and strengthen security measures at airports.

With traveller complaints to the regulator now topping 47,000, the government also tabled an overhaul to its passenger rights charter last month that targets luggage and flight disruption loopholes.

The Canadian Press

